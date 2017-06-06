AccorHotels set to operate Nairobi’s Tune Hotel

AccorHotels, the global hotel chain, announced today the signing of a management agreement to operate the currently branded Tune Hotel Westlands, Nairobi and re-launch it under the ibis Styles brand.

The signature ceremony took place at the hotel, in the presence of Naushad Jivraj, CEO of Queensway, Steven Daines, CEO of AccorHotels for Africa & Middle East and the group’s New Businesses and Olivier Granet, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of AccorHotels Middle East & Africa. This agreement is an important step for AccorHotels towards expanding its footprint on the continent and in East Africa in particular.

“With this signature, we are expanding our commitment to leverage Africa’s enormous growth potential. Kenya is a strategic market for AccorHotels’s development in East Africa. It is a key window for the region where we see a strong potential for AccorHotels’s brands on all market segments with a positive and promising economic outlook” said Steven Daines.

“AccorHotels has been operating in Africa for nearly 50 years, and we look forward to develop our brands in the region. AccorHotels is already present in Kenya with two lodges (Fairmont Mara Safari Club and Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club), and the Fairmont Norfolk in Nairobi. The ibis Styles Nairobi Westlands is our second hotel in Nairobi but the first on the promising economy segment. We are planning to open a third hotel in the city, under the Pullman brand, shortly.” he added.

Naushad Jivraj, CEO of Queensway Group said “We are delighted to be partnering with AccorHotels – they have a proven track record in Africa with strong brands and an excellent reservation system. Since the hotel opened to its first guests in July 2016, it has become a firm favorite with the Nairobi business and leisure community offering great value accommodation, a wide range of menus in a variety of restaurants and one of the best roof top bars in the city. We look forward to this property joining the ibis Styles portfolio and benefitting from AccorHotels’s management expertise and strong international marketing capability.”

ibis Styles – Nairobi, Westlands

ibis Styles – Nairobi Westlands is located in Westlands, a prime business location in Nairobi. This recently built 280-room hotel is conveniently located near the city’s central business district and local business parks. The hotel features modern architecture emphasizing comfort and well-being. It offers 280 rooms, Utamu restaurant, Grab & Go coffee shop, Tuskar Lite Sky bar and Kilele rooftop lounge.

Olivier Granet, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of AccorHotels Middle East & Africa, said: “We are thrilled to be adding the ibis Styles Nairobi Westlands to our portfolio. This hotel will take the number of ibis in Africa to 43! We want to offer to our guests great experiences at the best price anywhere in Africa. ibis Styles Nairobi Westlands is a further step in our journey to doubling our network in Africa to reach 200 hotels in the mid-term.”

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 2,500 of the finest private homes around the globe. Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator through its HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries.