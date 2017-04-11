AccorHotels partners with New Mauritius Hotels 

AccorHotels and New Mauritius Hotels Limited, one of the oldest and largest owning and management hospitality companies based in Mauritius, signed hotel management contract today.

The new agreement will see AccorHotels re-launch the existing property under the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand in May 2017. The reflagging will mark a major step for the luxury brand in Africa.

Located just 12 kilometers from the bustling city of Marrakech, Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is nestled within the heart of a century-old olive grove, spanning 231 hectares with uninterrupted views of the Atlas Mountains. The hotel also boasts unmatched resort amenities including an expansive 6,608 meter, 18-hole golf course created by renowned architect Cabell B. Robinson.

Olivier Granet, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, AccorHotels Middle East & Africa said: “We are delighted to have the first Fairmont hotel in operation in Morocco, a unique brand that represents some of the most iconic and distinctive hotels in the world. ” He further added: “Morocco is a strategic market for us and one in which we are witnessing solid growth and momentum. With 37 hotels currently within our portfolio, we look forward to complementing the country’s already robust tourism development plan, and to reinforce our global development objective for Africa overall by doubling our network to reach 200 hotels.”

Gilbert Espitalier-Noël, Chief Executive Officer, New Mauritius Hotels Limited said: “We are delighted to have signed this management agreement with the luxury division of AccorHotels. The Royal Palm Marrakech is an exceptional resort which we are proud to have developed. We are confident that the management and commercial strength of the AccorHotels Group, with its newly acquired Fairmont brand, will contribute to establishing the Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech as Morocco’s premier resort.”

Featuring 134 guestrooms including five Presidential Suites, one Penthouse Suite, and 10 Prince villas, the resort currently also offers 94 private residences consisting of two, three and four-bedroom villas. Subsequent phases of the development will include both Fairmont Royal Palm Residences and Fairmont

Royal Palm Estates, joining Fairmont’s exclusive portfolio of branded private residences. Currently under development, the branded residences will be serviced by Fairmont, enabling residents to enjoy the full benefits of a resort lifestyle.

Each Residence is elegantly designed, ranging from 200 square meters for a two bedroom to over 500 square meters for a four-bedroom villa. Optional furniture packages will be available, featuring inspired designs that reflect local heritage and cultural influences, as well as high quality materials, fabrics and appliances.

Hamid Bentahar, Executive Vice President, Luxury & Upscale Brands, Africa & Indian Ocean, AccorHotels, added: “We’re delighted to announce this new mixeduse property that combines luxury residences and a five-star hotel. Our exceptionally strong residential expertise means we offer one of the most attractive hospitality options to guests. Fairmont Royal Palm is the latest step in our journey to becoming one of the premium luxury operators in Morocco.”

The resort currently features four restaurants and lounges including Le Caravane, an international restaurant on the terrace; L’Olivier, overlooking the swimming pool and serving Mediterranean cuisine; Al Ain, a traditional Moroccan restaurant; and Le Bar, offering an evening respite with its own cigar cellar. Due to open shortly,

The Golf Course Country Club will add even more options for guests. Serving also as the club house for residence owners, The Country Club will comprise of a lounge, restaurants, and a health club and swimming pool.

Leisure options include a 25 meter year-round heated, ozonized swimming pool as well as a 3,500 sqm spa including a bespoke private area. In addition to its own golf club, highlighted by an expanse of 75 hectares, Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is surrounded by three of the eleven golf courses in the city. It is also the nearest resort to the acclaimed Assoufid Golf Club, award winner of the World Golf Awards 2016 in Morocco.

The vast estate, which lies at the foot of the Atlas mountain range and only a 10- minute drive from Menara Airport, is within close proximity to the mythical Red City offering travelers a culturally enriching and quaint experience with a range of local attractions.

The addition of a landmark hotel in a strategic African market supports AccorHotels’ goal of brand growth and expansion, particularly in the luxury sector. With more than 70 hotels worldwide, Fairmont continues to expand globally with recent openings including Fairmont Quasar Istanbul, Fairmont Chengdu in Western China and Fairmont Fujairah the Middle East.

New luxury hotels scheduled to open later in 2017 include the 317-room Fairmont Amman in Jordan, the 298-room Fairmont Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and the 1048-room Fairmont Austin in Texas. Beyond that, other hotels in development include Fairmont Kuala Lumpur, Fairmont Jeddah Hotel & Resort and Fairmont Costa Canuva in Mexico’s burgeoning Riviera Nayarit region, to name a few.