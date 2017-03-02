Asoko Insight opens Ethiopia research office

Africa’s largest corporate data provider, Asoko Insight, has formally established operations in Ethiopia with the opening of its Addis Ababa office yesterday.

This announcement comes off of the back of several months of preparation and initial research in the market which has thus far yielded more than 1,000 private company profiles. The launch coincides with the prestigious African Business Forum event taking place at the Sheraton Addis today and was attended by investors, senior Ethiopian Government officials and the broader business community of Ethiopia.

With the support of Rashed Ahmed, Founder and Chairman of the Africa Business Forum, Asoko’s Co-Founder and MD, Rob Withagen, alongside Ethiopia Regional Lead, Zekarias Amsalu, has addressed the Ethiopian business community live at the event, briefing investors and corporates on landmarks achieved so far in the market, and what they can anticipate from Asoko’s operations going forward.

The Secretary General of The Ethiopian Chamber of Sectoral Association (ECSA), Mr Ashenafi Merid, said “We are very much happy to welcome Asoko Insight to Ethiopia as Asoko helps bridge the gap the connection between Ethiopian businesses and the international market, helping the bergoing Ethiopian economy push even further. Our members will be delighted to get the best use of Asoko’s platform”.

With offices already active in Accra, Lagos and Nairobi, the establishment of Asoko’s Ethiopian office will see the firm rapidly expanding its research network. Inaugurate Regional Lead, Zekarias Amsalu will guide the team on the ground to provide local contacts, in-depth corporate knowledge and facilitate access to Ethiopia’s high-growth companies for Asoko’s database clientele.

On the launch, Mr Amsalu commented “With the motto of Visibility, Access and Opportunity, we are extremely pleased to officiate our Ethiopian Asoko presence. We are grateful for the support the Ethiopian Investment Commision and our local partner Law Firm, Liku & Associates, have extended to us. We will continue to exert every ounce of effort in helping cut ‘the cost of doing business’ both for Ethiopian companies and International Investors with our Beta Platform and global collaboration.”

With data collection for Ethiopian corporates is ongoing, Asoko’s more than 1,000 published company profiles are on course to more than double in number and depth by the end of 2017.

Asoko is Africa’s largest online repository of privately-held company information. Its objective is to facilitate instant access to reliable information on Africa’s most dynamic companies, at scale. With support of research teams based in Addis Ababa, Accra, Lagos and Nairobi we have captured in-depth profiles on more than 7,000 mid to large cap corporates thus far and are rapidly adding to that number.

The company works with investors, corporates and governments worldwide who are looking for business partners and investment opportunities.