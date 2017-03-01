Ethiopian Ailines, Air Namibia sign code-sharing agreement

Ethiopian Airlines and Air Namibia concluded a code-sharing agreement that covers Ethiopian thrice weekly services to Windhoek and the services of both airlines beyond their respective hubs.

The agreement signed last week allows both airlines to expand their global network through the services of each airline and also facilitate the provision of competitive and convenient travel choices to their respective customers.

Mr. Girma Shiferaw, Acting Vice President, Strategic Planning and Alliances said, “We are glad to partner with Air Namibia. It is my sincere belief that such strategic collaboration among African airlines is one of the necessities to see African aviation thrive and grow faster in line with the economic development of the continent.

Now, customers of Air Namibia will enjoy seamless connection on Ethiopian ever expanding global network across five continents with a minimum layover in Addis Ababa; conversely, our passengers will be able to access destinations beyond Windhoek on Air Namibia flights.”

Acting Managing Director, Advocate Ellaine Priscilla Samson said, “We are very pleased with the signing of the codeshare agreement with Ethiopia Airlines, an airline which achieved amazing accomplishments in the global arena. This will be an opportunity for the liberalization of intra-Africa air transport in furtherance of the Yamoussoukro Decision as two African carriers. In addition, this will assist Air Namibia to expand its network via the global reach and stature of Ethiopia Airlines. Hence the teaming of our two airlines is the consummate endeavor of our continent moving towards a fuller liberalization in the aviation sector”.

The codeshare agreement will allow Ethiopian and Air Namibia to place their codes on each other’s flights. ET will place its code on SW flights from Windhoek to Gaborone, Luanda, Victoria Falls, and Cape town, while SW will place it’s code on ET flights between Addis Ababa and Windhoek, Beijing, Lagos, Los Angeles, and São Paulo. Ethiopian Airlines operates the youngest fleet in the continent with an average age of less than five years. The airline currently serves more than 90 global destinations across five continents with over 240 daily departures.